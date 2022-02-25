EU targets Russian economy after 'deluded autocrat' invasion of Ukraine

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - European Union leaders on Thursday (Feb 24) adopted tough new sanctions on Russia, hitting its economy and elites in response to President Vladimir Putin's "barbaric" invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces rained missiles on Ukraine through the day in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II.

Leaders of the 27-nation bloc lambasted Putin, one by one, as they arrived for an emergency summit in Brussels, with Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins describing him as "a deluded autocrat creating misery for millions".

The EU will freeze Russian assets in the bloc, halting banks' access to European financial markets as part of what its foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, described as "the harshest package of sanctions we have ever implemented."

It will also target Russia's trade, energy and transport, among other sectors, and impose export controls.

"Our sanctions will hurt the Russian economy in its heart,"said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

But a sense of powerlessness to stop a war that Western leaders had seen coming could be felt even before the summit began.

"We were not successful enough, not decisive enough, to prevent Russia from this step, which is a tragedy for Ukraine, a tragedy for Europe and a tragedy for Russia itself," said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

"I believe still in the potential... of the EU in preventing such actions in the middle of Europe. For this we need to take action (now)," he said as he went into the evening summit. "Tomorrow might be too late."

There are differences within the EU over how far to go with sanctions, with countries that would face the harshest economic backlash keen to keep the most severe steps in reserve.

'Massive and severe consequences'

The details of the sanctions - including whether anything had been agreed on the Swift global interbank payments system - were not immediately known.

Ukraine and the EU's ex-Soviet Baltic states say Russia should be cut off from the system, but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, when asked about Swift, said: "We need to keep sanctions ready for later times."

US President Joe Biden also said the United States would not restrict access to Swift for now.