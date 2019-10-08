EU stays cool as Johnson says Brexit ball in its court

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the European Union that the Brexit ball was in its court and that the bloc should now urgently discuss in detail his proposal for breaking the deadlock ahead of the country's scheduled departure on Oct 31.

With just 23 days before the United Kingdom is due to leave the EU, both sides are positioning themselves to avoid blame for a delay or a disorderly no-deal Brexit.

EU leaders, however, have reacted coolly to Mr Johnson's last-ditch proposals to bridge the impasse, indicating just how far apart the two sides are over the first departure of a sovereign state from the EU, which was forged from Europe's ruins after World War II.

"What we're saying to our friends is (that) this is a very generous, fair and reasonable offer we've made. What we'd like to hear from you now is what your thoughts are," Mr Johnson told reporters.

"If you have issues with any of the proposals that we've come up with, then let's get into the details and discuss them," he said, reiterating his position that the UK would leave the EU on Oct 31.

At stake are the unity of the UK, global growth and the future shape of the European project.

Mr Johnson made his proposal to the EU last Wednesday, offering a possible compromise on the Irish border - the most contentious issue - that drew a polite but cool reception from the EU.

BRITISH STANCE The PM still believes there is an opportunity to get a deal done, but the EU must understand, in order to achieve that, the backstop has to be removed. A SPOKESMAN FOR BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON, on reaching a consensus with the European Union.

He went further than many had expected on trying to solve the dilemma over the border between British-ruled Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland by proposing an all-island regulatory zone to cover all goods.

This would replace the so-called "backstop" arrangement that he says Britain cannot accept.

Under this proposals, Northern Ireland would leave the EU's Customs area along with the rest of the UK and the province's institutions would have the power to remain in or to exit the regulatory zone - possibly a step too far for Ireland and the EU.

Mr Johnson also outlined his latest proposals in a telephone call to French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, according to an Elysee official.

"The President told him the negotiations should continue swiftly with Mr Michel Barnier's team in the coming days, in order to evaluate at the end of the week whether a deal is possible that respects European Union principles," the official said, referring to the EU's top negotiator.

The EU must match the compromises made by Britain to secure a Brexit deal, Mr Johnson's spokesman said yesterday.

"The PM still believes there is an opportunity to get a deal done, but the EU must understand, in order to achieve that, the backstop has to be removed."

The backstop aims to avoid the imposition of any border checks on the island of Ireland after Brexit. Mr Johnson argues that it would either split Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK in the area of Customs or else risk trapping the whole UK in a permanent Customs union with the EU.

Yesterday, a Scottish court rejected a bid by campaigners seeking an order to force Mr Johnson to ask for a Brexit delay, if he has not struck a deal with the EU in less than two weeks' time.

The court concluded there was no need to take any pre-emptive action against Mr Johnson because he had given legal assurances that he would abide by a law compelling him to ask the EU for an extension if no divorce deal had been agreed.

REUTERS