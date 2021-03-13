EU seeks third way between US, China in diplomatic ties

BRUSSELS • United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken's first videoconference with European Union foreign ministers last month was so good-humoured that some diplomats in Europe described it as a "love fest".

But two envoys who attended said there was no direct response from the ministers when Mr Blinken said: "We must push back on China together and show strength in unity."

Their reticence is partly due to an unwillingness to commit to anything until the US spells out more fully its China policy under President Joe Biden.

But the ministers were also cautious because the EU is looking for a strategic balance in relations with Beijing and Washington that ensures the bloc is not so closely allied with one of the world's two big powers that it alienates the other.

The EU also hopes to have enough independence from Washington and Beijing to be able to deepen ties on its own with nations in the Indo-Pacific region such as Australia, India and Japan.

In a new departure for the EU, the officials said, the bloc hopes to agree on a strategy next month that involves a larger and more assertive security presence in the Indo-Pacific, and more development aid, trade and diplomacy.

"We are charting a third way between Washington and Beijing," an EU envoy in Asia said.

Another EU official in Asia expressed concern that the US had "a hawkish agenda against China, which is not our agenda".

The videoconference was part of an attempt to rebuild alliances neglected by Mr Donald Trump, who had been antagonistic towards China and the EU. The US has embarked on a "Europe roadshow", a US official said, and is in daily contact with European governments about China's rising power, in "a sustained effort for... a high degree of coordination and cooperation in a number of areas".

In a sign that the US push on China is having an impact, Germany plans to send a frigate in August to Asia and across the South China Sea, where Beijing has military outposts on artificial islands.

The EU is also set to sanction four Chinese officials and one entity on March 22 over human rights abuses of China's Uighur minority, diplomats said.

Also, when Chinese President Xi Jinping chaired a video summit with central and eastern European nations last month, six EU members - Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Slovenia - sent ministers rather than heads of state.

But there is still distrust in Brussels of Washington's approach to China, even if attitudes in Europe have hardened against China over its crackdown in Hong Kong, treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang and the Covid-19 pandemic, first identified in China.

The US has sought to weaken Chinese technology giant Huawei, which it sees as a national security threat, and said China has embarked on a military modernisation that threatens the West.

The US-led Nato military alliance is also beginning to focus on China, but Mr Biden's administration is still reviewing policy.

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted concerns in some EU states last month by saying that uniting against China would create "the highest possible" potential for conflict. But the EU is also hungry for new trade and sees the IndoPacific as offering huge potential.

The EU strategy, if agreed, could involve putting more EU military experts in its diplomatic missions in Asia, training coast guards and sending more EU military personnel to serve on Australian ships patrolling in the Indian Ocean, diplomats said.

REUTERS