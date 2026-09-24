Straitstimes.com header logo

EU sanctions Russian pundit expelled from France

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Xenia Fedorova was formally expelled from France in August 2026 for spreading pro-Kremlin propaganda.

Xenia Fedorova was formally expelled from France in August 2026 for spreading pro-Kremlin propaganda.

PHOTO: AFP

  • The European Union sanctioned Russian commentator Xenia Fedorova for spreading pro-Kremlin narratives amid Russia’s war against Ukraine.
  • Fedorova was expelled from France after losing a court appeal due to her role in pro-Russian propaganda.
  • France and the EU vow to counter Russian destabilising actions, with officials warning of consequences for hostile acts against democracy.

AI generated

BRUSSELS - The European Union on Sept 24 imposed sanctions on Russian commentator Xenia Fedorova, who was expelled by France over claims that she is a Kremlin agent.

“Fedorova is a Russian media figure and former senior executive of Russia Today (RT) France who is active in the dissemination of pro-Russian narratives in France and the Union in the context of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” the 27-nation bloc said in its listing.

Fedorova, 45, was formally expelled from France in August after losing an appeal against a court ruling which ordered her to leave for spreading pro-Kremlin propaganda.

“France, like the European Union, will continue to thwart Russia’s destabilising activities on our soil,” French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote online.

“We are fully determined: those who think they can carry out hostile actions against our democracy with impunity will face the consequences.”

Fedorova is the former head of the French arm of RT, which was banned in France after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

She then became a commentator for broadcasting outlets within conservative French billionaire Vincent Bollore’s group, including the CNews channel often described as France’s answer to Fox News.

Fedorova, who has decried the accusations as “censorship”, has said she was outside France on holiday when the deportation order went into effect. AFP

More on this topic
Russian commentator for French TV churning out Kremlin propaganda, says Macron
French government warns TV channel about using expelled Russian pundit
See more on

EU

Embargoes and economic sanctions

France

Russia

Media

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.