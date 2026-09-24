EU sanctions Russian pundit expelled from France

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Xenia Fedorova was formally expelled from France in August 2026 for spreading pro-Kremlin propaganda.

BRUSSELS - The European Union on Sept 24 imposed sanctions on Russian commentator Xenia Fedorova, who was expelled by France over claims that she is a Kremlin agent.

“Fedorova is a Russian media figure and former senior executive of Russia Today (RT) France who is active in the dissemination of pro-Russian narratives in France and the Union in the context of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” the 27-nation bloc said in its listing.

Fedorova, 45, was formally expelled from France in August after losing an appeal against a court ruling which ordered her to leave for spreading pro-Kremlin propaganda.

“France, like the European Union, will continue to thwart Russia’s destabilising activities on our soil,” French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote online.

“We are fully determined: those who think they can carry out hostile actions against our democracy with impunity will face the consequences.”

Fedorova is the former head of the French arm of RT, which was banned in France after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

She then became a commentator for broadcasting outlets within conservative French billionaire Vincent Bollore’s group, including the CNews channel often described as France’s answer to Fox News.

Fedorova, who has decried the accusations as “censorship”, has said she was outside France on holiday when the deportation order went into effect. AFP