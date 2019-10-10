EU removes Switzerland from tax-haven list

LUXEMBOURG (AFP) - The European Union removed Switzerland and four other countries from its grey list of tax havens on Thursday (Oct 10), giving one of the global hubs for multinational tax schemes the all-clear.

"Albania, Costa Rica, Mauritius, Serbia and Switzerland have implemented ahead of their deadline all necessary reforms to comply with EU tax good governance principles," the bloc's 28 finance ministers said.

The EU's grey list has included Switzerland since its launch in December 2017 as the country was deemed as having inadequate tax rules, but had expressed commitment to reform them.