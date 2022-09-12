EU regulator backs Pfizer's Covid-19 booster shots adapted to combat variants

BRUSSELS - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Monday (Sept 12) recommended a Covid-19 booster designed to combat Omicron offshoots BA.4/5, days after endorsing a pair of boosters tailored to target the older BA.1 variant.

The latest recommendation is for a so-called bivalent vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which targets BA.4/5 as well as the strain of the virus that originally emerged in China in December 2019.

The EMA recommendation is to authorise the vaccines for people aged 12 and above who have received at least primary vaccination against Covid-19.

The final go-ahead will be subject to European Commission approval, which is expected to come in shortly.

While existing coronavirus vaccines provide good protection against hospitalisation and death, their effectiveness was reduced as the virus evolved. Earlier this month, EMA endorsed both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna's BA.1 updated vaccines.

European Union (EU) officials signaled in recent months that they were open to initially using shots targeting the older BA.1 variant, given that those specifically targeting newer Omicron offshoots BA.4/5 are further behind in development.

In contrast, the United States' Food and Drug Administration insisted it was interested in only vaccines targeting BA.4/5.

Last week, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna secured US approval for those.

Given that BA.1 emerged first, data from human trials testing the adapted vaccines from sets of developers has been submitted to EU regulators. For the BA.4/5 adapted vaccines, regulatory submissions are largely based on lab and animal data.

Using animal and lab data to solicit regulatory approval for retooled vaccines is not without precedent - it is done regularly for flu vaccines that are revamped each year to combat new variants.

On Monday, EMA said its backing of the Pfizer-BioNTech updated BA.4/5 shot relied partly on data from human clinical trials available on the companies' BA.1-tailored vaccine.