EU reassesses whether to hold July UK summit after Starmer resignation announcement

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reacts as he announces the timeline for his resignation, outside 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, June 22, 2026. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

BRUSSELS, June 22 - The European Union is reassessing whether to hold a summit with Britain as planned on July 22 after British Prime Minister Keith Starmer said he would resign, a European Commission spokesperson said on Monday.

"Our relations with the UK are and will remain strong," the spokesperson said. "On the question of the EU-UK summit, against the announcement this morning of the resignation of Prime Minister Starmer, we are reassessing with (European Council) President Costa and the UK the opportunity of still holding the summit as had been announced last week," the spokesperson said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier praised Starmer.

"It can take many leaders years to grow into the statesman you became in just two years," she said in a post on X. "European and Ukrainian security is stronger because of you." REUTERS