EU puts on show of defence unity at Bastille Day parade

PARIS • European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, joined French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday for the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, which this year honoured European military cooperation.

But the French national day, which commemorates the 1789 storming of the Bastille fortress in Paris during the French Revolution, was tarnished by clashes between police and protesters hours after the event ended.

After riding down the iconic Champs Elysees boulevard in a military vehicle escorted by motorcycles and a cavalry procession, Mr Macron joined foreign leaders, also including Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, for the parade, which began with a display of tech innovations.

The attractions included drones, miniature autonomous vehicles, soldiers armed with anti-drone guns and what looked like a "flying soldier" - a man swishing in the air on a flyboard, drawing cheers from the leaders and spectators.

Some 4,300 soldiers, around 200 vehicles and more than 100 aircraft, some from other European countries, took part in the parade that was opened by Spanish troops.

Closer European defence cooperation has been one of Mr Macron's key foreign policy aims and the French leader shows no sign of wavering despite growing political turbulence in Germany and Britain's looming exit from the European Union.

In a Bastille Day message to the French people published before the parade, Mr Macron said he wanted to highlight France's irrevocable commitment to consolidate French and European security.

"Never since the end of the Second World War has Europe been so necessary. The construction of a Europe of defence, in connection with the Atlantic Alliance... is a priority for France. It is the theme of this parade," Mr Macron said.

"Acting together and strengthening our ability to act collectively is one of the challenges that the European Intervention Initiative, along with other key European projects, wants to address."

The European Intervention Initiative is a 10-country coalition of European militaries ready to react to crises. The French-led initiative was launched last year.

Mr Macron had on Saturday announced the creation of a national space force command that will eventually be part of the air force, in a sign of France's ambition to be a leading modern military power.

While the parade ended without glitches, French police yesterday had to fire tear gas to disperse protesters from the Champs Elysees after the parade.

The boulevard was reopened to traffic as soon as the parade ended but a few hundred protesters from the grassroots "yellow vests" movement tried to occupy it.

France's BFM television showed images of police firing tear gas to disperse protesters who tried to block the road with metal barricades, dustbins and other debris.

Several loud bangs could be heard. Protesters hurled objects at the police and set a bin on fire.

Weekly demonstrations over the cost of living by the protesters - named after the high-visibility jackets they wear - have dwindled to just a few hundred people in recent weeks from around 300,000 nationwide in November.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE