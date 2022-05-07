EU proposes sanctions on Russian ex-gymnast with close links to Putin

BRUSSELS • The European Union has proposed sanctioning former Russian gymnast Alina Kabaeva for her role in Kremlin propaganda and close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a document seen on Thursday by Agence France-Presse.

Ms Kabaeva is a late addition to the list of individuals targeted in a sixth package of measures against Russia in response to the war in Ukraine, which includes a ban on Russian oil imports.

Ms Kabaeva chairs the National Media Group, a holding firm that owns stakes in almost all main Russian media outlets that spread government propaganda, an EU document asserts, and because of that is responsible for supporting actions that undermine Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity.

Ms Kabaeva is "closely associated" with Mr Putin, according to the document.

The bloc previously sanctioned the Russian President and two of his daughters that he had with his former wife.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied media reports that Mr Putin, 69, has been romantically involved with Ms Kabaeva or has children with her.

The owner of Moskovsky Korrespondent stopped financing the Russian tabloid in 2008 after it reported that Mr Putin had divorced his wife and was planning to marry Ms Kabaeva. Mr Putin himself angrily denounced the article as an "erotic fantasy".

In 2014, billionaire Yury Kovalchuk, an associate of Mr Putin, appointed Ms Kabaeva as head of his National Media Group after she spent almost seven years as a lawmaker in Russia's ruling party.

Ms Kabaeva, who is an Olympic gold medallist, turns 39 next week.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, Ms Kabaeva and her family have gained personal fortune thanks to her connection to Mr Putin's inner circle.

The report cited classified US intelligence that names her as a beneficiary of Mr Putin's wealth.

The paper reported that the United States has held off sanctioning Ms Kabaeva over concerns that this could escalate tensions with Mr Putin.

Three other people, columnists at state agency Ria Novosti, are also on the list for their role in disseminating "government propaganda" over the war in Ukraine.

The four names are in addition to 58 people - including the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, numerous military personnel suspected of war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, and family members of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, European sanctions have already affected 1,091 people and 80 entities.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG