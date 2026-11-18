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EU proposes new €45 billion loan for Ukraine for 2027 to be repaid by Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks to the media about a proposed EU-backed loan for Ukraine, amid Russia's invasion of the country, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, Nov 18 - The European Commission has proposed a new €45 billion ($49.5 billion) loan to Ukraine for 2027, to be repaid through future war reparations by Russia, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

The loan should help cover around two thirds of an anticipated financing gap of €70 billion faced by Ukraine next year as it continues its fight against Russia's 2022 invasion, von der Leyen said.

"We think this is the best way to give Ukraine a strong hand at the negotiation table," von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels. "And Ukraine only needs to repay once Russia pays for the damage it has caused in Ukraine."

Kyiv's other international partners would be expected to provide the rest of the money needed to fill the gap, von der Leyen said.

The planned measure, which requires approval from EU member countries, would come on top of a similar loan of €90 billion to Ukraine agreed by EU leaders at the end of last year to fund Kyiv in 2026 and 2027. REUTERS