EU proposes $1.45b in immediate support for Ukraine

BRUSSELS (BLOOMBERG) - The European Union proposed €1 billion (S$1.45 billion) in short-term financial relief for Ukraine to shore up the war-ravaged nation's urgent cash needs, as Germany continues to hold up talks on a larger package, according to people familiar with the matter.

Dr Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said the first part of an assistance plan "will allow us to give an immediate answer to the urgent needs of Ukraine".

"The EU will keep on providing relief to Ukraine and in the longer term support its reconstruction as a democratic and prosperous country," she said in a statement on Friday (July 1).

EU officials prepared the €1 billion back-up option after the commission failed to secure Berlin's blessing for a package that would entail €8.8 billion in loans, Bloomberg reported earlier on Friday.

In addition to qualms over the structure of the financing, Germany is calling for grants rather than loans, the people said.

The emergency funding, which needs to be approved by all member states before it can be disbursed, comes as details of the larger package are still being worked out.

EU leaders, who met this month as well as in May, had reached a preliminary agreement on financial assistance.

Under the proposal, funds will be made available to Ukraine in the form of long-term loans on favourable terms, the commission said.

The EU budget will cover the interest costs, and the loan will be backed for 70 per cent of the value by amounts set aside from the EU budget.

The commission has been pushing for weeks to get backing for the payout of the larger volume to Ukraine, whose government is struggling to keep afloat financially as the Russian invasion destroys infrastructure and chokes the nation's economy.

But various attempts have been scuppered as Germany delays the proposal, the people said.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government favours grants to ease Ukraine's debt burden and disputes how to calculate and structure guarantees, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter.