EU plans to cap Russian gas price but Putin threatens to cut off supplies

BRUSSELS - The European Commission on Wednesday proposed putting a price cap on Russian gas, in a series of measures meant to control skyrocketing energy prices in Europe.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to completely cut off its energy supplies to the European Union if the price caps are imposed on its oil and gas exports.

The EU countries are scrambling to face up to a challenging winter ahead, with consumers facing eye-watering heating bills as natural gas and electricity prices hover at record levels.

Last Friday's announcement by Russian energy giant Gazprom of a complete shutdown of the crucial Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany has increased fears of hard months ahead for European households.

President Putin has warned that any country that introduces a price cap will receive no Russian energy supplies at all: "No gas, no oil, no coal, no fuel oil, nothing."

Cutting supplies from Russia, the world's second largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia and the world's top natural gas exporter, would roil global energy markets, leaving the world economy facing even higher energy prices.

Against this threatening backdrop, European energy ministers are to meet on Friday to discuss action, and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said she had proposed a series of measures, including a price cap. "We are facing an extraordinary situation, because Russia is an unreliable supplier and is manipulating our energy markets," she warned. "Our unity and our solidarity will ensure that we will prevail."

Ms von der Leyen urged member states agree on a price cap on Russian gas imports, a measure that Mr Putin has warned would be "an absolutely stupid decision". "The objective here is very clear. We must cut Russia's revenues which Putin uses to finance this atrocious war against Ukraine," Ms von der Leyen told reporters.

She also said that certain European power firms that are benefiting from high power prices would see a levy on their revenue and profits. She said this will target firms that are producing electricity at low cost, such as wind or nuclear energy companies, but benefiting from the sky-high prices caused by the war in Ukraine.

The EU executive will also ask member countries to "re-channel" profits of fossil fuel companies that are seeing historically high revenues thanks to the energy shock caused by the war.

The EU's energy ministers are set to debate the commission's ideas, with many countries expected to come to the table with their own proposals.

The rotating EU presidency is held by the Czech Republic, and its industry minister Jozef Sikela, who will chair Friday's talks, warned that any price cap on gas could be a distraction from efforts to secure energy supply.

Energy policy in the 27-member EU remains largely a national competence despite deep interdependence among many of the states.

Speaking on Wednesday at an economic forum in Russia's Pacific city of Vladivostok, Mr Putin warned that the West would be "frozen" like a wolf's tail.

In a reference to the Russian fairy tale The Sister-Fox And The Wolf, he said: "We would only have one thing left to do: as in the Russian fairy tale, we would sentence the wolf's tail to be frozen."

He said Russia would walk away from its supply contracts if the West went ahead with its plans.

"Will there be any political decisions that contradict the contracts? Yes, we just won't fulfil them. We will not supply anything at all if it contradicts our interests," Mr Putin said.

