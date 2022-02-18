EU plans strategic gas storage push to avoid crisis next winter

BRUSSELS (BLOOMBERG) - The European Union's executive arm is looking at ways to build up strategic inventories of natural gas to better prepare for the next winter after limited supplies of the fuel pushed energy prices to records, sending shock waves through the bloc's economy.

The European Commission plans to propose incentives and obligations to ensure sufficient stockpiles of gas in an action plan for "more affordable, secure and sustainable energy", due to be presented next month. It will include a legal requirement for member states to have a minimum level of storage by Sept 30 of every year, according to a draft seen by Bloomberg News.

With depleted storage and energy prices expected to stay elevated until at least 2023, the EU is under pressure to step up efforts to boost its resilience.

While the bloc ultimately wants to rely on clean energy under the Green Deal, gas is set to play an important role in the transition period, which policy makers strive to keep smooth to avoid backlash from voters.

"In the current crisis, the role of gas storage has become particularly important," the Commission said in the draft document, which may still change before adoption. "However, storage can only fulfill its security role when it is filled at the appropriate level ahead of the heating season even in adverse market conditions and irrespective of ownership."

The EU executive arm also plans to urge national governments to set inventory levels for companies owning storage facilities in the region, and to ensure that national or regional capacities are sufficient at the start of each heating season.

Member states will be able to offer aid to incentivise suppliers to provide sufficient stocks of gas. The action plan may also include a pledge to start a pilot project to help member states and operators jointly purchase gas this year up to the minimum required strategic storage, according to the draft document.