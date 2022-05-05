EU plans for total ban on Russian oil imports by year end

The European Union has unveiled plans for a total embargo on imports of Russian oil by the end of this year in response to Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine.

Announcing a "complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined", Dr Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, the EU's executive branch, warned the European Parliament yesterday that the measure "will not be easy" for either national economies or individual consumers, who may face higher energy prices.