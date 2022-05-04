EU planning more sanctions to hit Russia's oil sector and banks

BRUSSELS • The European Union is working on new sanctions against Russia for waging war on Ukraine that will target Moscow's oil industry, more Russian banks and those responsible for disinformation, the bloc's top diplomat said yesterday.

"We are working on the sixth package of sanctions which aims to de-Swift more banks, list disinformation actors and tackle oil imports," said European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a tweet, referring to the Swift global payments system.

Mr Borrell added that the European Commission's proposals would be presented to the bloc's 27 member states for approval.

Officials said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is expected to spell out the proposed sanctions today, and that they would include a ban on imports of Russian oil by the end of this year.

But some members are jockeying to opt out of an oil embargo.

The Commission's proposal would phase in a ban on oil imports from Russia over six to eight months, with Hungary and Slovakia allowed to take a few months longer, EU officials told Agence France-Presse.

But Slovakia, which like Hungary is almost 100 per cent dependent on Russian crude coming through the Druzhba pipeline, has said it will need several years.

Slovakia's refinery is designed to work with Russian oil and would need to be thoroughly overhauled or replaced to deal with imports from elsewhere - an expensive and lengthy process.

Other officials, speaking on condition of anonymity during the legally and diplomatically fraught negotiation, said Bulgaria and the Czech Republic could also seek to opt out of sanctions.

One European diplomat warned that granting exemptions to one or two states that are highly dependent on Russian oil could trigger a domino effect of exemption demands that would undermine the embargo.

Kyiv says Russia's energy exports to Europe, so far largely exempt from international sanctions, are funding the Kremlin war effort. According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, EU countries have paid more than €47 billion (S$68.5 billion) to Russia for gas and oil since it invaded Ukraine.

The EU has warned member states to prepare for a possible complete breakdown in gas supplies from Russia, insisting it would not cede to Moscow's demand that imports be paid for in roubles.

Moscow has demanded that clients from "unfriendly countries" - including EU member states - pay for gas in roubles, a way to sidestep Western financial sanctions against its central bank. It has cut off Bulgaria and Poland after their firms refused to comply.

After a meeting of energy and environment ministers in Brussels on Monday, France's Ecological Transition Minister Barbara Pompili, who chaired the meeting, and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said the 27 member states were united with Poland and Bulgaria and would stockpile gas to be prepared for a breakdown.

Ms Simson said that "following the full procedure as set out by Russia constitutes a breach of sanctions" imposed by the EU.

She said that, to her knowledge, no European company was preparing to follow Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree and change its payment methods.

Meanwhile, energy prices went up in Europe as the continent braces itself for the additional sanctions on Russia. A ban on Russian oil could boost demand for other sources of energy including natural gas and coal, and prices of both commodities jumped more than 6 per cent as the cost of pollution permits in the bloc also surged.

But oil prices slipped from brief gains as lockdowns across China countered looming EU measures to limit purchases of Russian fuel.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, BLOOMBERG