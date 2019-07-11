EU Parliament to vote Tuesday on Von der Leyen's bid for top job

BRUSSELS (DPA) - The European Parliament will vote next Tuesday (July 16) on the controversial nomination of Germany's Ursula von der Leyen as European Commission president, amid uncertainty whether she will clear the final hurdle.

Members of Parliament will hear a statement from Ms Von der Leyen at 9am and then debate her nomination before putting it to a vote at 6pm, a parliamentary spokesman announced on Thursday.

The German defence minister has been on a charm offensive to win over European lawmakers after her name was put forward by EU leaders in a surprise announcement last Tuesday.

Many parliamentarians are sceptical about confirming a candidate who did not campaign in May's EU elections, and her bid hangs in the balance.

The environmentalist Greens said on Wednesday that they would not back her bid, while the Socialist group said they have yet to make up their mind.

Ms Von der Leyen also met the hard-left parliamentary group on Thursday morning, but failed to win over their support. The faction said they would not back her.