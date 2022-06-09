EU Parliament set for bumper vote on policies to speed up emission cuts

BRUSSELS • The European Parliament was slated to vote yesterday on eight climate change policies to slash emissions faster this decade, with outcomes uncertain as lawmakers are split on whether to boost or weaken the plans.

The package of proposals aimed to deliver the 27-country European Union's target of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by 55 per cent by 2030, from 1990 levels.

With the EU racing to wean itself off Russian energy, Brussels was also touting the policies as a way to hasten the switch from imported fossil fuels to locally produced green energy.

Many were headed for tight votes, which would set Parliament's position for upcoming negotiations with EU countries on the final laws.

CARBON MARKET REFORM

The biggest proposal was an upgrade of the EU's carbon market, the bloc's core emissions-cutting tool, which forces industry and power plants to pay when they emit carbon dioxide (CO2).

In yesterday's vote, some lawmakers were expected to attempt to reinforce the scheme to deliver a 67 per cent emissions cut by 2030 - higher than the 61 per cent initially proposed by the European Commission, which drafts EU laws. Others expected a 63 per cent compromise to win.

The proposals would add shipping to the carbon market and hike pollution costs for airlines. One amendment would make it easier for policymakers to intervene if CO2 prices spike, while another would restrict financial speculators from trading - a move designed to stop them from influencing prices, but which could limit liquidity in the market.

NEW CARBON MARKET

Meanwhile, Parliament may scale back a new EU carbon market imposing CO2 costs on polluting fuels used in buildings and transport from 2025.

Some lawmakers feared the measure would raise household bills, although supporters point to recent high energy costs that have been driven predominantly by fossil fuel prices.

Lawmakers would also vote on a fund to use revenues from the new market to help poorer households switch to clean energy.

A compromise deal to be voted on would restrict the scheme to the commercial sector, exempting private consumers until at least 2029.

CLEAN CARS BY 2035

Transport produces a quarter of Europe's planet-heating emissions. The EU has proposed a 100 per cent cut in CO2 emissions from new cars by 2035 - effectively banning new combustion engine car sales, unless carmakers can transform them to be carbon-free.

The EPP, Parliament's biggest lawmaker group, would seek to weaken that yesterday to a 90 per cent CO2 cut - allowing 10 per cent of new cars in 2035 to run on polluting fuels.

Carmakers, including Volkswagen, already plan to stop selling combustion engine cars in Europe by 2035.

CARBON BORDER TARIFF

A close vote was also expected on the EU's world-first plan to impose a CO2 levy on imports of carbon-intensive goods like steel and cement.

A contentious detail was how quickly this would replace the free CO2 permits those industries currently receive to help them compete with firms abroad in countries with weaker climate policies.

Options up for the vote included a free CO2 permit phase-out by 2030, 2032 or 2035.

NATIONAL EMISSIONS TARGETS, CARBON SINKS

The EU sets national targets for countries to cut emissions in sectors like transport and buildings. Those targets need to get tougher to hit climate goals, and lawmakers were considering stricter rules to avoid countries dodging emissions cuts and relying on others to pick up the slack.

Lawmakers would consider a separate law requiring countries to cultivate forests, wetlands and improve soil health to store more CO2 in these natural "carbon sinks".

