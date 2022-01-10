EU Parliament chief in hospital with 'serious' health complication

BRUSSELS (AFP) - The president of the European Parliament, Italian social democrat David Sassoli, has been seriously ill in hospital for more than two weeks, his spokesman said on Monday (Jan 10).

Mr Sassoli will be unable to chair next week's session of Parliament in Strasbourg, at which his successor as Speaker will be chosen just ahead of the end of his two-and-a-half-year mandate.

"This hospitalisation was necessary because of a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system," said Mr Sassoli's spokesman Roberto Cuillo.

"As a result, all official activities of the President of the European Parliament have been cancelled."

Mr Sassoli, a 65-year-old former television news reader, has been in hospital in Italy since Dec 26. He was previously admitted with pneumonia for several weeks last September.

The European Parliament sits for a five-year term between elections, but the president of the body serves for half that time, and Mr Sassoli had already indicated that he would not seek re-election.

Next Tuesday, Members of the European Parliament are expected to hold the first round of voting for his successor.