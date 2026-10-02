EU nations to hold emergency meeting on soaring diesel prices amid US pressure

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Reports said the Trump administration wants France and Germany in particular to tap their stockpiles of diesel to try to curb prices sent soaring by the US war on Iran.

BRUSSELS – EU nations will meet on Oct 2, aiming to develop a unified response to soaring diesel prices, a day after the US called on its European allies to release strategic reserves “immediately” to stem the crisis.

The emergency meeting between EU member states and the European Commission is scheduled for early in the day, a Commission spokesperson said late on Oct 1.

Washington is piling on pressure to get European help with fuel costs, with US President Donald Trump on Sept 30 floating the possibility of banning diesel exports.

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic told reporters on Oct 1 on the sidelines of the G-20 trade ministers gathering in Milwaukee that any move by the US to ban diesel exports would be “unexpected for Europeans”.

“It would have very dramatic consequences for our economic performance,” Sefcovic said of any potential diesel export ban.

Sefcovic told reporters that he did not go into details with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on energy exports at the meeting, but the transatlantic partners “decided to stay in close touch to avoid any surprises here”.

‘Ongoing disruptions’

Reports said the Trump administration wants France and Germany in particular to tap their stockpiles of diesel to try to curb prices sent soaring by the US war on Iran.

“Our European partners should accelerate delivery on their existing commitments and make additional supplies immediately available to address ongoing disruptions,” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a post on social media.

High energy costs loom as a threat to Trump’s Republican party in November’s midterm elections.

“It is in Europe’s best interest to work with the United States as we pursue multiple pathways to boost the supply of refined products and lower costs for consumers,” a US official told AFP.

At G-20 trade talks in Milwaukee, Greer struck a conciliatory tone, saying there was an “eagerness on both sides to work together” on the diesel issue.

And Trump told reporters in Texas on Oct 1 that he “may” ask European countries to release diesel reserves.

‘Balanced solutions’

France’s minister delegate for international trade, Nicolas Forissier, told AFP in Milwaukee: “I can’t imagine that there will be a ban.”

He stressed the importance of diesel to the United States and European countries, adding both sides will “try to find solutions”.

“In France, we’ll try to find balanced solutions all over the world,” Forissier added. “If not with the Americans, it will be with other countries.”

Trump on Sept 30 said he was still considering a possible ban on US diesel exports, while adding that he thought it could ultimately cause petrol prices to rise.

“I’m thinking about it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Speaking alongside Trump, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Sept 30 that the world would “hear announcements from our friends in Europe” to push diesel prices down.

Asked about a release from strategic reserves, the French presidency said no such demand had been made when Emmanuel Macron and Trump met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September.

Macron would also soon convene a video meeting of G-7 leaders “to make progress on the various levers that can be used to address the rising fuel prices... including coordination on releasing reserves”.

Macron announced on Sept 18 a plan for such a meeting. The G-7 gathering is expected in mid-October, according to Macron’s press office.

Average US diesel prices have surged more than 70% to US$6.39 (S$8.18) a gallon since the start of the Iran war, according to AAA motor club data.

Fuel prices have caused living costs to soar, leaving Trump’s Republican Party fearing it could lose control of Congress in November’s midterm elections. AFP