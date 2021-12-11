EU nations set to agree on 9-month limit for travel passes

BRUSSELS • European Union countries are expected to agree to limit to nine months the duration of Covid-19 certificates for travel around the bloc, three EU sources said, but some states are concerned that the limit could hinder travel.

Separately, the EU executive on Thursday proposed at an internal meeting with health experts from member states to impose polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on all incoming travellers from outside the bloc, two of the sources said, a step prompted by a lack of firm information so far on the risks posed by the Omicron variant.

The EU introduced Covid-19 passes in July to facilitate travel for people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, have recovered from the disease or have a negative PCR test.

As evidence grew of the vaccines' waning protection, the European Commission (EC) in November proposed a nine-month validity limit for Covid-19 passes from the time a person receives the complete dosage.

If applied, such a limit would mean that EU citizens wanting to travel freely - without tests or quarantine - next summer across the bloc would need a booster shot.

One EU official and an EU diplomat said governments in the bloc were expected to reach a consensus on the nine-month limit as early as yesterday, although one of them said talks could stretch into next week.

A third source said there was general support for the nine-month limit, but that some countries, especially in eastern Europe, were concerned about this denting the travel industry and free movement of people.

EU governments have repeatedly said a common approach is needed to avoid further disruption to the travel industry. However, they have introduced diverging rules.

France set a seven-month limit on the day the EC proposed it should be nine months. The French rule is to apply from Jan 15, whereas the EC has proposed a Jan 10 start.

In Cyprus, the certificate is to last seven months, whereas in Greece it would expire after six months for older people. EU officials said both countries were willing to adopt a common EU limit.

EU health experts also discussed on Thursday an EC proposal for all travellers from outside the bloc to present a negative PCR test, even if vaccinated, two of the sources said.

Health experts could not reach a consensus on the measure, one source said, but talks were continuing. If agreed, the new measure could also pave the way for the possible lifting of curbs on southern African countries.

REUTERS