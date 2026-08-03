EU can give Morocco more border support, von der Leyen tells Spain after Ceuta spat

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visits the border area, amid mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, in Ceuta, Spain, July 31, 2026. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

BRUSSELS, Aug 3 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed on Monday that the EU increase its support to Morocco to help prevent a repeat of the chaotic attempted influx of 50,000 migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta last week.

In a reply seen by Reuters to a message from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday, in which he accused some European Union partners of a lack of solidarity for their angry responses to the border breach, Von der Leyen wrote:

“Morocco is an important strategic partner, particularly in our efforts to combat migrant smuggling and illegal migration.

"In cooperation with Spain, especially on anything related to Ceuta and Melilla, we could enhance border management early-warning systems and improve our technical and financial support to Morocco."

The surge, which began on Thursday at one of the EU's only two land borders with Africa - the other being that between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla - prompted alarm across the bloc.

Italy suspended passport-free Schengen travel arrangements with Spain for one month, even though Ceuta is excluded from Schengen, and 22 of the 27 member states asked for coordinated action to protect external borders.

Ireland, which holds the rotating EU presidency, said it had called an emergency video meeting of the bloc's interior ministers to discuss the crisis on Tuesday.

The Ceuta crisis is the first major test of the EU's new Migration Pact, which sets rules for migration management and solidarity among member states. REUTERS