EU ministers to adopt sanctions related to Russia's deportations of Ukrainian children

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FILE PHOTO: A drone view shows the European Union flags outside the European Commission headquarters, known as the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium, April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS, May 8 - European Union foreign ministers are expected to adopt new sanctions on Monday related to the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, two EU sources said on Friday.

Ukraine says close to 20,000 children have been illegally sent to Russia and Belarus.

"There will be a meeting on the margins of the Council on the issue of kidnapped Ukrainian children," a senior EU diplomat said, adding that "we will adopt ... additional sanctions on that topic".

The sources did not provide details on the identities of the people expected to be sanctioned. REUTERS