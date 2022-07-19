EU ministers insist Russia sanctions are working

BRUSSELS • European foreign ministers insisted yesterday that six rounds of European Union sanctions on Russia to punish it for invading Ukraine are working, even as Moscow continues to make advancements in the war which will soon enter its sixth month.

Last week, one EU leader, Hungary's nationalist Premier Viktor Orban, denounced the policy and claimed that Brussels was doing more harm to Europe's own economy than it was to Moscow.

Arriving at EU headquarters for talks on how to close loopholes in the sanctions regime and step up pressure on Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell rejected this. "Some European leaders have been saying that the sanctions were an error, were a mistake," he told reporters. "Well, I do not think it was a mistake. It is what we had to do and we will continue doing."

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn dismissed the idea of dropping the sanctions, saying: "That would be fatal if we did that. It is our credibility that is at stake. Normally we would have to use diplomacy, the UN, to try to get this right. But we are not in a normal time. We are in a time where the laws of the jungle count."

Since February, when Russia invaded its already partially occupied neighbour Ukraine, the EU has imposed an escalating series of six sanctions packages against Moscow. Most oil imports have been banned since June, and diplomats are discussing a gold embargo, but many European countries remain dependent on Russian gas for their energy supplies.

Mr Borrell and most Western leaders insist that the sanctions have damaged Russia's economy and will only get tighter if President Vladimir Putin fails to withdraw his forces from Ukraine.

But last Friday, Mr Orban - the EU leader who is closest to the Kremlin and a frequent critic of Brussels - slammed the measures, arguing that Europe had "shot itself in the lungs" by hurting energy supplies. "Brussels thought that the sanctions policy would hurt the Russians, but it hurts us more," he said.

Mr Borrell and the EU ministers were to hold talks via videolink with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and to discuss among themselves how to tighten sanctions.

EU diplomats expect Mr Kuleba to plead for more sanctions, more weapons and a continued tough line on Russia.

The foreign ministers are likely to approve another €500 million (S$710 million) of EU funding to supply arms to Ukraine, taking the bloc's security support to €2 billion since Russian forces swept into Ukraine on Feb 24.

"We do not say 'new package', but improving the implementation of the already existing sanctions," Mr Borrell said, noting that EU officials are drawing up plans to ban imports of Russian gold.