EU migrant crisis appears to recede but worries persist over Russians at Ukraine border

LONDON - The stand-off in central Europe over the fate of migrants from the Middle East currently stranded at the border between Belarus and Poland appears to be easing, as a result of intense diplomatic efforts by European leaders and the decision of the authorities in Turkey to restrict would-be migrants from boarding flights bound for Europe.

But the underlying political and military tensions between Russia and Belarus on one side and the rest of Europe remain undiminished. And significant questions persist about a build-up of Russian troops in the heart of the continent.