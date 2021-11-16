News analysis

EU migrant crisis appears to recede but worries persist over Russians at Ukraine border

Global Affairs Correspondent
Migrants attempting to cross the Belarusian-Polish border from the Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing in Belarus on Nov 15, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON - The stand-off in central Europe over the fate of migrants from the Middle East currently stranded at the border between Belarus and Poland appears to be easing, as a result of intense diplomatic efforts by European leaders and the decision of the authorities in Turkey to restrict would-be migrants from boarding flights bound for Europe.

But the underlying political and military tensions between Russia and Belarus on one side and the rest of Europe remain undiminished. And significant questions persist about a build-up of Russian troops in the heart of the continent.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 