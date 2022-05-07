EU members wrangle over oil embargo plan

BRUSSELS • European diplomats were locked in difficult negotiations yesterday to agree a new package of sanctions against Russia, with Hungary opposed to a ban on Russian oil imports.

Brussels wants to introduce a sixth raft of sanctions against Moscow to increase the cost of its invasion of Ukraine and wean Europe's economy off a dependence on Russian energy supplies.

But Hungary and Slovakia, landlocked and dependent on crude from a Russian pipeline, are resisting the oil embargo and holding up the approval of the package.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she was confident that the bloc would approve a new package of sanctions.

"If it takes a day longer, it takes a day longer - but we are moving in the right direction," she told a conference hosted by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

But Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared that the oil ban would cross a "red line" for Budapest.

"The European Commission president, intentionally or unintentionally, has attacked the European unity that had been worked out," he told the state radio.

Diplomats in Brussels thought a compromise could be found, but warned that Mr Orban was using the May 9 Europe Day, celebrating the genesis of the EU, as a lever.

Monday will also be celebrated with great pomp in Russia, when it holds its Victory Day commemorating its World War II triumph over the Nazis.

Brussels hopes to rain on President Vladimir Putin's parade with the new sanctions package. For the sanctions to go into effect, all 27 EU members must give their unanimous approval.

The plan, drawn up by the commission and submitted to member states on Wednesday as a document that could yet be modified, would halt Russian crude oil imports into the EU within six months and refined oil products by the end of the year.

Hungary and Slovakia, however, would be given an exemption allowing them to keep importing until the end of 2023. But they say that is not enough, while the Czech Republic has asked to be given the same opt-out.

Diplomats say the negotiators were discussing yesterday extending the transition for those three until the end of 2024. One member state said the discussion was going from talking about delays for some "to a request for exemptions, which pushes the envelope a little too far".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE