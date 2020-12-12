EU leaders strike deal on tougher 2030 climate goal

BRUSSELS • European Union countries struck a deal on the bloc's new climate target yesterday after haggling through the night at a summit in Brussels, pulling the political trigger on a policy revamp to make every sector greener.

Leaders from the 27-country bloc agreed to cut their net greenhouse gas emissions at least 55 per cent by 2030, from 1990 levels, upgrading an existing target to cut by 40 per cent this decade.

The new target aims to put the EU on track to reach net zero emissions by 2050, a deadline scientists said the world must meet to avert the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.

"Europe is the leader in the fight against climate change. We decided to cut our greenhouse gas emissions... at least 55 per cent by 2030," European Council president Charles Michel, who chaired the talks, said in a tweet.

For Brussels, the deal offers a chance to assert its climate leadership on the global stage. The EU will present its target at a United Nations virtual summit of world leaders today.

The target is a hard-won political compromise between wealthier, mostly Western and Nordic EU countries that want more ambitious climate action, and eastern states with coal-dependent power sectors and energy-intensive industries that wanted specific conditions attached to emission cuts.

Poland held out alone until dawn for a deal that, among other things, would guarantee that promised funding from the EU carbon market for poorer countries would not be reduced.

The EU's executive commission is working on detailed policy proposals to deliver the target. The proposals will overhaul the EU carbon market, speed a shift to electric vehicles and aim to mobilise the huge low-carbon investments needed.

The "at least 55 per cent" target is as good as final, but will need approval from the European Parliament, which supports a more ambitious 60 per cent emission cut.

REUTERS