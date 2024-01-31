EU leaders propose annual debates on Ukraine aid - draft summit conclusions

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders will propose on Thursday holding an annual debate on a planned 50 billion euro ($54.1 billion) aid package for Ukraine in an effort to overcome opposition from Hungary, according to draft summit conclusions.

The aid is to cover Ukraine's needs for 2024-2027. Hungary has been pushing for an annual review with a veto right, which other EU members oppose.

In a new update to the draft summit conclusions, the EU leaders would hold yearly debates on the aid package based on reports by the European Commission.

"The European Council will hold a debate each year on the implementation of the facility with a view to providing guidance on the EU approach towards the situation stemming from Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine," the Jan. 30 draft conclusions seen by Reuters read. REUTERS

