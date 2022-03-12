EU leaders dash Ukraine's hopes of swift accession

VERSAILLES (France) • EU leaders have doused Ukraine's hopes of quickly gaining European Union membership, as they met to urgently address the fallout of Russia's invasion of its pro-Brussels neighbour.
The two-day gathering started on Thursday at the palace of Versailles outside Paris. It was set to be the high point of France's six-month EU presidency. But President Emmanuel Macron is instead leading a crisis summit following Russian leader Vladimir Putin's invasion.
The Ukraine war and the EU's energy supply dominated the two-day meeting, with leaders sitting down for dinner in the same Hall of Mirrors where Western allies carved out a new map of Europe in 1919 after World War I.
"Europe changed with the pandemic, and it will change even faster and stronger with the war," Mr Macron said as he greeted his counterparts on Thursday at the former residence of France's Sun King, Louis XIV.
The conflict has seen a swell of support in the EU for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but leaders used the talks to reiterate that a speedy path to membership was impossible.
"There is no such thing as a fast track," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said as he arrived for the talks. "I want to focus on what can we do for Volodymyr Zelensky tonight, tomorrow, and EU accession of Ukraine is something for the long-term - if at all," he added.
Former Eastern Bloc countries wanted a firmer signal towards EU membership, led by Poland, which has seen 1.5 million refugees pour over its border.
There are those "who think that... Ukrainians are fighting for their lives and (deserve) a strong political message... and those who are still debating the procedures," said Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa.
Even before the war, Mr Macron's ambition for the summit was to lay down a path to strengthen Europe's stature on the world stage.
The issue took greater significance with Russia's war on the bloc's eastern edge, and leaders were to explore ways to shore up Europe's self-reliance in an unstable world, especially on energy.
European Commission chief Ursula Von Der Leyen said the 27 leaders agreed to explore ways to eliminate the bloc's dependency on Russian fossil fuels in five years.
Also on the agenda: Advancing ways Europe can gain independence in highly sensitive sectors, including semiconductors, food production and, most notably, defence.
Collective security in the European Union is primarily handled by the United States-led Nato alliance, but France, the EU's biggest military power, seeks an enhanced role for the bloc.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE