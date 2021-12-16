EU leader calls for more vaccinations to fight new virus variant

BRUSSELS • The Omicron variant will likely be dominant in Europe by mid-January, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday, adding that case numbers appear to be doubling every two or three days.

Ms Von der Leyen said that the current Covid-19 wave in Europe is still being driven by the Delta variant, but it is important to roll out more vaccinations and boosters to fight the new strain. She noted that Europe can now produce 300 million vaccine doses per month.

"We're going to do everything possible to ensure that vaccination scepticism is overcome because the price that we'll pay if people are not vaccinated continues to increase," she said in an address to the European Parliament.

The bloc's leaders are meeting in Brussels this week to discuss ways to fight the new virus strain, with a particular focus on booster shots. But they are struggling to harmonise their travel rules and to ensure other measures are coordinated across the EU.

Some 25 European nations have confirmed Omicron cases, said the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

A preliminary analysis of the initial cases reported shows that about 70 per cent of them were acquired locally and were not linked to travel from Africa, where the variant was first identified. "This indicates that undetected community transmission could be ongoing" in Europe, the ECDC said.

Several European nations started vaccinating children aged five to 11 against Covid-19 yesterday in an effort to contain the raging pandemic and keep schools open, while others are still deciding on their approach.

Germany, Spain, Greece and Hungary were among those opening up their inoculation drives to younger children, with doctors reporting strong initial demand from parents.

Greek Education Minister Niki Kerameus was among the first to arrive at an Athens hospital to have her young son vaccinated, state TV ERT reported. The country has so far registered more than 30,000 vaccine appointments for children.

The EU's medicines watchdog last month approved the Pfizer-BioNTech shot for five-to 11-year-olds, an age group experiencing high coronavirus infection rates across the continent.

The vaccine is administered in a lower dosage than the Pfizer jab for those over 12, and comes in a paediatric vial with an orange cap to distinguish it from the purple-capped vials for older ages. The United States was the first large country to take the plunge and has so far vaccinated more than five million children in the five-to-11 age bracket.

"As soon as we offered the vaccine appointments, they were pretty much all snapped up," said Dr Jakob Maske, a Berlin-based doctor and spokesman for Germany's association of paediatricians.

But he downplayed expectations of the children's jabs heralding a turning point in the fight against Covid-19, at a time when Germany is battling a fierce fourth wave.

"Five-to 11-year-olds only make up around 3 per cent of the German population," he told Agence France-Presse, describing the impact of child immunisations as "a small cog" in the battle.

