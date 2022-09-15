EU lays out energy plan, stresses solidarity with Ukraine

STRASBOURG - The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU's solidarity with Kyiv would be "unshakeable".

Energy prices and inflation have surged across the 27-nation European Union as Moscow slashed gas supplies in response to sanctions, prompting some critics, in particular on the far-right, to argue that the sanctions were hitting the EU more and should be softened.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, delivering the annual state of the union speech, told the European Parliament that sanctions were having a real impact on Russia and were there to stay.

"This is the time for us to show resolve, not appeasement," said Ms von der Leyen, who was set to travel to Kyiv later on Wednesday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We are in it for the long haul," she said. "And I stand here with the conviction that with courage and solidarity, (President Vladimir) Putin will fail and Europe will prevail," she told the assembly in Strasbourg, France, wearing blue and yellow - the colours of the Ukrainian and EU flags.

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska was the guest of honour at the address.

Ms von der Leyen, whose proposals to help European households and companies include imposing cuts in electricity usage across the bloc, said the EU was also working to protect households and businesses.

"Making ends meet is becoming a source of anxiety for millions of businesses and households," she said, proposing measures to cap revenues from low-cost electricity generators and force fossil fuel firms to share the profits they make from soaring energy prices.

"In these times, it is wrong to receive extraordinary record revenues and profits benefiting from war and on the back of our consumers. In these times, profits must be shared and channelled to those who need it most," she said.

And at a time when Ukraine is working on securing territory it has reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive, Ms von der Leyen said this was not the time for the bloc to soften its stance.

Ukraine has routed Moscow's forces from swathes of the east and undermined the Kremlin's ambitions to capture the Donbas region.

"Russia's financial sector is on life support," she said, adding that nearly 1,000 international companies have left the country. "The Russian military is taking chips from dishwashers and refrigerators to fix their military hardware, because they ran out of semiconductors. Russia's industry is in tatters."

She said Europe had diversified away from Russian energy, but Moscow was still "actively manipulating" the market and gas prices have risen by more than 10 times compared with before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Looking beyond the war in Ukraine, Ms von der Leyen said Moldova, Georgia and Western Balkan countries were also part of "our family" and the future of the EU.

REUTERS, AFP