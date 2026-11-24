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Number of EU laws has more than doubled since 2010, study shows

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags are seen outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

BERLIN, Nov 24 - The number of European Union laws in force continued to grow in 2025, reaching a new record and having more than doubled in 15 years, according to the EU Bureaucracy Index published on Tuesday.

• At the end of 2025, the articles of EU regulations and directives in force comprised around 47,600 standard pages, up 118% since 2010, according to the study by University of Vienna Professor Stefan Wagner in collaboration with ESMT Berlin.

• The index covers acts adopted by the European Parliament and Council, or by the Council alone. It excludes acts of the European Commission.

• The biggest drivers of the increase are sanctions regulations and new sets of rules in environmental, consumer and health law, according to the study. Even excluding sanctions, EU law has grown by 60%.

• "EU law is growing almost twice as fast as German federal law," said Wagner. "Anyone who wants to reduce bureaucracy must also take the European level into account."

• The articles of EU law alone are now roughly as extensive as all German federal statutes combined. Including annexes, EU law is nearly twice as large. REUTERS