EU launches WTO case against China over Lithuania row

BRUSSELS • The European Union took China to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) yesterday over its coercive practices against Lithuania and some exporters from other member states.

"These measures are a threat to the integrity of the single market because they affect intra-EU trade and EU supply chains and have a negative impact on EU industry," European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis told Bloomberg in an interview.

Mr Dombrovskis said the EU worked hard to gather evidence to document China's restrictive measures against European products, because the actions were conducted informally and many European companies were reluctant to cooperate because they feared retaliation from Beijing.

China, the EU's main trade partner, started blocking Lithuanian products - and some other European goods that had Lithuanian components - at Customs control last December, after Taiwan opened a representative office in Vilnius under the island's name instead of its capital, Taipei. Beijing considered the move a challenge to its sovereignty over Taiwan.

The diplomatic stand-off escalated after China recalled its ambassador and downgraded ties with Lithuania. Meanwhile, the Lithuanian government has rejected any change to the name of the representative office.

China, which has denied blocking Lithuanian exports, called the EU's move groundless.

"We also hope the EU side will tell right from wrong and stay vigilant from Lithuania's attempt to hold China-EU relations hostage," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said yesterday at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

He added that China and the EU are continuing to discuss a planned summit in March between the two sides.

The Lithuanian Confederation Industrialists, the country's largest business association, said some 130 companies are unable to send products to China or to clear shipments through Customs. The economic value of the containers blocked is around €26.5 million (S$40 million), EU officials said.

The most affected sectors have been pharmaceuticals, lasers, electronics and food and beverages.

