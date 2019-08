BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - European Union governments chose Bulgaria's Kristalina Georgieva as their candidate to lead the International Monetary Fund (IMF), after more than 12 hours of talks and votes amid divisions within the 28-nation bloc.

The only alternative candidate to Georgieva, Dutchman Jeroen Dijsselbloem congratulated her on Twitter after a second round vote in which she emerged as the clear winner.

