EU gas price soars after Russia halts flows from Nord Stream

LONDON/OSLO - European gas prices rocketed as much as 30 per cent higher on Monday after Russia said one of its main gas supply pipelines to Europe would stay shut indefinitely, stoking renewed fears about shortages and gas rationing in the European Union this winter.

The benchmark gas price surged as high as €272 (S$379) per megawatt hour (MWh) when the market opened after Russia said on Friday that a leak in Nord Stream 1 pipeline equipment meant it would stay shut beyond last week's three-day maintenance halt.

The Dutch TTF October gas contract had eased to €256, up 23 per cent on the day by 0723 GMT but almost 400 per cent higher than a year ago. This year's price surge has squeezed already struggling consumers and forced some industries to halt production.

Europe has accused Russia of weaponising energy supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Russia says the West has launched an economic war and its sanctions have hampered pipeline operations.

The Nord Stream pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, historically supplied about a third of the gas Russia exported to Europe but it was already running at just 20 per cent of capacity before flows were halted last week for pipeline maintenance.

Russian gas being supplied via Ukraine, another major route, has also been reduced, leaving the EU racing to find alternative supplies to refill gas storage facilities for winter. Several states have emergency plans that could lead to energy rationing and raise prospects for a recession.

"Supply is hard to come by, and it becomes harder and harder to replace every bit of gas that doesn't come from Russia," said Mr Jacob Mandel, senior associate for commodities at Aurora Energy Research.

Sky-high power costs have already forced some energy-hungry industries, including fertiliser and aluminium makers, to scale back production, and led EU governments to pump billions of euros into schemes to help households.

EU countries' energy ministers are due to meet on Sept 9 to discuss options to rein in soaring energy prices, including gas price caps and emergency credit lines for energy market participants, a document seen by Reuters showed.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that his country, the EU's economic powerhouse and Europe's largest gas consumer, had been preparing for a total halt in gas delivery. Germany is at phase two of a three-stage emergency gas plan. Phase three would see some industry rationing.

Norway, a major European gas producer, has also been pumping more fuel into European markets.

Although Russian gas has still flowed to Europe via Ukraine, albeit at reduced levels, analysts said those supplies could also become a casualty of the conflict.

"We're shifting focus to the (gas)... that continues to flow to Europe through Ukraine," Mr James Huckstepp, an analyst at S&P Global Platts, said in a Twitter post, adding that it was only a matter of time before those supplies faced disruptions.

