EU faces $160b price tag for bungled vaccine roll-out

BRUSSELS • The European Union is facing a cost of tens of billions of euros for the slow, chaotic roll-out of Covid-19 vaccinations compared with countries like Britain and the United States.

Lockdowns mean the bloc's economy is operating at about 95 per cent of its pre-pandemic level, equating to lost output of some €12 billion (S$19 billion) a week. It is weeks behind its peers in inoculations, and moving at a slower pace.

Unless it can make up ground, the EU will be forced to keep lockdowns in place.

A one-or two-month delay would amount to a €50 billion to €100 billion (S$160 billion) blow.

The numbers highlight the massive stakes for the European Commission, which became embroiled in a public stand-off with drugmaker AstraZeneca over supply curbs before imposing export restrictions for Covid-19 shots.

That, in turn, led to a political crisis for EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, after the commission imposed curbs on vaccine exports on the border between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland, part of Britain, last Friday - and subsequently reversed the decision.

The initial move had been aimed at boosting vaccine supply for the EU's member states, but ended up angering Britain and Ireland.

EU lawmakers summoned Mrs von der Leyen for questioning over the matter, grilling her for hours on Tuesday over the export control plan, as well as the slow vaccination roll-out and shortage of shots.

"Every week that the lockdown has to be extended because the population isn't vaccinated and is vulnerable means substantial economic costs," said Mr Guntram Wolff, director of the Bruegel think-tank in Brussels. "Those costs are a lot higher than the costs of the vaccinations themselves."

The EU has administered just 2.9 doses per 100 people, far behind the 14.7 in Britain and 10 in the US.

The bloc predicts a surge in vaccine supply in the second quarter, and still plans to have 70 per cent of the adult population vaccinated by the summer. That is a level that should allow governments to lift many of the current business and travel restrictions.

Yet, Allianz estimates that vaccinations need to happen at six times the current pace to catch up.

"In vaccine economics, there is only black or white: Economies that finish the (vaccine) race first will be rewarded with strong positive multiplier effects supercharging consumption and investment activity in the second half of 2021," economists led by Mr Ludovic Subran said in a report.

"Vaccination laggards will remain stuck in crisis mode and face substantial costs - economic as well as political."

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS