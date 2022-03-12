EU eyes more Ukraine military aid as war spurs defence push

VERSAILLES, FRANCE (AFP) - The European Union (EU) on Friday (March 11) eyed an extra 500 million euros (S$745 million) for military support for Ukraine and fresh sanctions on Russia, as Moscow's war spurred vows to bolster the bloc's defences.

EU leaders meeting for a summit in France's Palace of Versailles described Moscow's attack on Ukraine as a wake-up call for the 27-nation bloc to take a more muscular approach to ensuring its security.

"There's no denying the fact that two weeks ago, we woke up in a different Europe, in a different world," European Council chief Charles Michel said.

The EU's executive put forward a proposal to double its financing for sending weapons to Ukraine to one billion euros as the West scrambles to back Kyiv's forces in the face of the Kremlin's onslaught.

The bloc last month broke a long-standing taboo by agreeing to pay for arms deliveries to Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of his pro-Western neighbour.

The move was part of a broad push by Ukraine's allies to send weapons amid desperate pleas from Kyiv for air defence systems after calls to impose a no-fly zone were rebuffed.

Alongside further arms supplies, EU leaders also said they were readying a fresh round of economic punishment as they look to keep up pressure on Putin over the bloodshed.

The West has already hit Moscow with a barrage of unprecedented sanctions, but the EU has so far failed to agree to follow the US lead in hitting Russia's key oil and gas exports.

French President Macron said he would talk to Putin again in the coming hours with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Macron warned the Kremlin leader of further "massive sanctions" if he steps up the bombing or seeks to beseige Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

"In that case, nothing is off the table, nothing is taboo," Macron said.

"We will do whatever we deem to be effective and useful to halt Russia in its aggression."

'Invest more'

As the EU has broken new ground in sending arms abroad, it has also been shocked into reconsidering its approach to security after decades relying on US-led Nato to ensure Europe's defences.

Leaders agreed in a declaration "to increase substantially defence expenditures" and bolster cooperation on military projects between member states.

"We must resolutely invest more and better in defence capabilities and innovative technologies," the declaration said.