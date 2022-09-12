EU eyes levy on fossil fuel firms to help consumers survive energy crisis

BRUSSELS – Fossil fuel firms may have to share their excess profits to help European households and industries cope with red-hot energy bills, a draft European Union plan showed on Monday (Sept 12) as the cost of the West’s “energy war” with Russia took a growing toll.

Energy prices and inflation have surged as Moscow slashed gas supplies in response to Western sanctions imposed over its actions in Ukraine, prompting France to tell consumers they would have to share some of the pain while Britain is among countries facing the threat of recession.

The draft European Commission proposal, which is expected to be unveiled this week, would see the 27 EU countries introduce a‘solidarity contribution’ for the fossil fuel industry.

Oil, gas, coal and refining companies would have to make a financial contribution based on taxable surplus profits made in the 2022 fiscal year, according to the draft, which could still change and will then need to be approved by EU governments.

“Those profits do not correspond to any regular profit that these entities would or could have expected to obtain in normal circumstances,” the draft EU plan, seen by Reuters, said.

BP and Shell had no immediate comment. TotalEnergies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The proposals are also expected to include a life-raft for power firms facing a liquidity crunch.

But countries are split over the details and whether to impose a cap on the price they pay for gas, diplomats said.

Russia has said it would cut all supplies if a cap on its gas was introduced.

Meanwhile, across Europe companies and governments scrambled for ways to tackle the crisis.

‘Irresponsible’

In France, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said consumers would be protected by new caps on energy prices when current ones run out this winter although there would be some increases as it would be “completely irresponsible to put the burden ... solely on the state budget”.

In neighbouring Spain, Iberdrola said it would guarantee gas and power supply for five months to customers deemed vulnerable by the Red Cross, after which all outstanding bills must be paid.

Italy’s main business lobby group Confindustria said it was in talks with the government about how any potential gas rationing would take place.