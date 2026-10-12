EU eyes COP31 climate deal to accelerate CO2 cuts, document shows

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FILE PHOTO: A drone view shows the European Union flags outside the European Commission headquarters, known as the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium, April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Oct 12 - The European Union will use next month's COP31 climate summit to push for agreement on a "package" of efforts to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions heating the planet, an internal EU document seen by Reuters showed.

Even as the world suffers extreme weather due to climate change, governments at recent UN climate talks have failed to agree to tougher action - with large emerging economies and fossil fuel producers concerned about the impact of such measures on their growth and development.

At COP31 in Turkey in November, the EU will push for a "mitigation package" focussed on reducing emissions, by turning countries' existing climate pledges into real-world actions, a draft EU document showed.

A key EU demand will be to extend until 2040 the segment in UN climate negotiations where governments discuss how to reduce emissions, and identify areas where more can be done, the document said. This negotiation track - known as the "mitigation work programme" - is due to expire this year.

The EU will also push for countries to respond to the UN's confirmation last month that the world will miss the 2015 Paris agreement's target to limit global warming to 1.5C, the document said. It was drafted by Ireland, which holds the EU's rotating presidency.

"We will look to strengthen our partnerships to deliver practical progress on global climate action, specifically on the transition away from fossil fuels and on electrification,” Irish climate minister Darragh O'Brien said.

EU climate ministers will discuss their COP31 strategy at a meeting on Monday.

Countries' efforts to address climate change have come under geopolitical pressure after the U.S. pulled out of global climate negotiations.

After last year's COP30 summit in Brazil ended without stronger commitments to rein in greenhouse gas emissions, EU diplomats say the bloc is planning a different approach for COP31 - attempting to avoid public clashes over contentious issues and instead focus on working with countries to implement their climate commitments.

The internal document said there is "no scope" for new climate funding commitments at COP31 - a position likely to put European nations at odds with poorer countries seeking more support. REUTERS