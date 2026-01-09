EU envoys provisionally approve signing of record Mercosur trade deal

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

French farmers protesting against the government's handling of the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement, in Paris on Jan 8.

BRUSSELS – EU ambassadors gave provisional approval on Jan 9 to the signing of the bloc’s largest free trade accord with South American group Mercosur.

More than 25 years in the making, the European Commission sees the deal as crucial to boost exports, support the continent’s ailing economy and foster diplomatic ties at a time of global uncertainty.

“It’s an essential deal, economically, politically, strategically, diplomatically, for the European Union,” commission spokesman Olof Gill said on Jan 8 .

The European Commission, which concluded negotiations a year ago, and countries such as Germany and Spain argue it is a vital part of an EU push to unlock new markets to offset business lost from US tariffs and to reduce reliance on China by securing access to critical minerals.

The deal will create a vast market of more than 700 million people, making it one of the world’s largest free trade areas.

Opponents led by France , the European Union’s largest agricultural producer, say the agreement will jack up imports of cheap food products, including beef, poultry and sugar, undercutting domestic farmers. Farmers have launched protests across the EU, blocking French and Belgian highways and marching in Poland on Jan 9 .

Ambassadors from the EU’s 27 member states indicated their governments’ positions on Jan 9 , with at least 15 countries representing 65 per cent of the bloc’s total population voting in favour, as required for approval, the EU sources and diplomats said.

EU capitals have been given until 5pm (12mn Singapore time) to provide written confirmation of their votes.

This will clear the way for Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to sign the agreement with Mercosur partners – Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay – possibly as early as next week.

The European Parliament will also need to approve the accord before it can enter force.

France says the battle is not over

The free trade agreement would be the European Union’s biggest in terms of tariff reduction, removing €4 billion (S$6 billion) of duties on its exports. The Mercosur countries have high tariffs, such as 35 per cent on car parts, 28 per cent on dairy products and 27 per cent on wines.

The EU and Mercosur will hope to expand evenly split goods trade worth €111 billion in 2024.

EU exports are dominated by machinery, chemicals and transport equipment, and Mercosur’s are focused on agricultural products, minerals, pulp and paper.

To win over deal sceptics, the European Commission has put in place safeguards that can suspend imports of sensitive farm produce.

It has strengthened import controls, notably regarding pesticide residues, established a crisis fund, accelerated support for farmers, and has pledged to cut import duties on fertilisers.

The concessions were not enough to win over Poland or France, but Italy shifted from a ‘no’ in December 2025 to a ‘yes’ on Jan 9 , according to one EU diplomat.

French Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard has said the battle was not over, and has pledged to fight for a rejection by the EU assembly, where the vote could be tight.

European environmental groups also oppose the accord, with Friends of the Earth calling it a “climate-wrecking” deal.

German Social Democrat Bernd Lange, the chair of Parliament’s trade committee, expressed confidence that the deal would be passed, with a final vote most likely in April or May. REUTERS, AFP