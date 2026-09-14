EU envoys extend Russia sanctions by seven days to debate six-month renewal, EU presidency says

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BRUSSELS, Sept 14 - European Union envoys have pushed back the expiry of EU Russia sanctions listings by seven days until September 22, a spokesperson for the EU's Irish presidency said on Monday, after failing to agree on a six-month renewal.

At issue is whether to de-list Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov. France has joined Slovakia in a call to remove him, citing national security concerns, EU diplomats said.

"France is one of the countries most committed to increasing pressure — by all means — on the Russian war machine, as well as to supporting Ukraine," a French diplomatic source said. "We face a specific national security issue and wish to respond positively to international partners who have approached us regarding Mr. Usmanov."

France's foreign ministry spokesperson declined to comment.

The designations, which target nearly 3,000 companies and individuals with asset freezes and travel bans, had been due to expire on September 15.

"In order to allow additional time for member states to comprehensively examine proposals for the renewal, Coreper has agreed to prolong the regime by a period of 7 days, until midnight Tuesday 22 September," the spokesperson said, referring to the Comité des Représentants Permanents — the body of EU ambassadors that prepares work for the 27 heads of member states.

EU sanctions require unanimous approval from all 27 member states and must be renewed every six months.

Usmanov had a net worth of $18.8 billion as of early 2026, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and is subject to EU and U.S. sanctions and a travel ban.

Usmanov, a metals and mining mogul, has launched multiple lawsuits in Europe with the ultimate goal of having the sanctions lifted. In some, his lawyers contested statements in the media that were used as grounds for the sanctions.

The billionaire also holds assets in telecoms, internet companies and media, and he owns Russian business daily Kommersant.

EU countries frequently debate Russia sanctions renewals until the last moment, in the past largely due to demands from Hungary's former leader, Viktor Orban, and Slovakia, which has better relations with Moscow than most other EU states.

In June, EU countries agreed for the first time to renew the bloc's sectoral sanctions, such as those on energy, for a year to reduce the opportunity for such debates. REUTERS