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EU envoys agree new Russia sanctions listings on banks, shadow fleet and misinformation

The sanctions target 145 entities and individuals linked to Russia.

BRUSSELS – EU envoys agreed Russia sanctions designations on Nov 11 targeting 145 entities and individuals involved in Russia’s financial system, shadow fleet network and misinformation campaigns, EU diplomats said.

EU foreign ministers are expected to adopt the listings at a meeting on Nov 16 before they become law in the EU’s Official Journal.

The listings fall under two main frameworks: The EU’s main regime covering Ukraine’s territorial integrity, which has around 4,500 designations, and the hybrid activities regime.

One designation was also added under a third framework focused on cyberattacks.

In the main list, envoys agreed to add 113 entities and individuals including 50 Russian banks, enablers of Russia’s shadow fleet, energy companies and additional Russian business leaders, the sources said.

Under the hybrid activities regime, envoys agreed to add 31 entities and individuals involved in foreign manipulation, the sources said.

One of the sources said the new hybrid listings were in response to an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle airport in Germany, which Berlin blamed on Moscow.

Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in hybrid warfare, sabotage operations in NATO countries, or plotting any confrontation. REUTERS