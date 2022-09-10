EU energy ministers divided on gas price cap amid spiralling rates

BRUSSELS - EU energy ministers will not back any cap on the price of only Russian gas, according to diplomats, but they are pressing for the European Commission to come up with other ways of taming the price of imported gas.

Some ministers want a cap on all imported gas and the idea of joint gas purchases is also being floated.

There is support for skimming off energy companies' excess profits and also for providing liquidity for traders caught with ballooning margin calls.

The proposal to cap the price Europe pays for Russian gas did not receive broad support from EU energy ministers in a meeting on Friday, two diplomats with knowledge of the closed-door talks told Reuters. "There was a big debate about capping the price of gas, and the Commission should come up with a proposal that will help reduce the prices of all gas, but at the same time will not jeopardise gas supplies to Europe," one of the diplomats said.

Moscow has made clear it would not supply gas to countries signing on to price caps.

Separately, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde ruled out providing short-term financing lines to struggling energy firms, saying that it is the job of European Union governments.

"In this current, very volatile environment, it's important that fiscal measures be put in place to provide liquidity to solvent energy-market participants, in particular utility firms," Ms Lagarde told a news conference on Friday in Prague. "As far as the ECB is concerned, and the national central banks of the Eurosystem, of course, we stand ready to provide liquidity to banks, not to energy utility firms," she said.

Meanwhile, European farm and food groups said that energy prices could threaten shortages in fruit and vegetables, as more companies are forced to shut or reduce production because of high utility bills.

"Refrigeration and cooling are very energy-intensive, as is the heating of greenhouses," said Ms Pekka Pesonen, secretary-general at Brussels-based farm lobby Copa-Cogeca. "We might expect some shortages and greater seasonality, as well as a rise in prices to somewhat offset the increase of production costs."

While food costs have fallen for five months straight, they are still much higher than this time last year, according to a United Nations index. Food-makers in Europe are now contending with natural gas, coal and electricity trading at multiples of normal levels. They are also facing high costs for fertilisers.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS