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EU disrupts network flooding Europe with fake China-made condoms

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The condoms used the logo of a “well-known brand” and had been labelled as toys to avoid closer inspection.

The condoms used the logo of a “well-known brand” and had been labelled as toys to avoid closer inspection.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS

Brussels - A network that imported more than 200,000 counterfeit Chinese-made condoms into Europe has been uncovered, EU officials announced on July 7.

The bloc’s anti-fraud office (OLAF) said it had seized products in Romania, Serbia and Spain and traced them back to a single supplier in China.

The condoms used the logo of a “well-known brand” and had been labelled as toys to avoid closer inspection, but OLAF said it had traced the source of the network with the help of Chinese authorities.

“Counterfeit condoms are dangerous. They are untested, uncontrolled and unsafe,” said OLAF director-Ggeneral Petr Klement.

“They can allow for the spread of sexually transmitted infections.”

The statement did not say if the Chinese supplier or others in the chain had faced a sanction. AFP

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