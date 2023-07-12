EU-dispatched medics granted access to jailed Georgian ex-leader

TBILISI - A group of Polish doctors set up by the European Union was allowed to examine Georgia’s jailed ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, after a six-month delay, his lawyer said on Wednesday.
Concerns over the detained politician’s health and his treatment in custody grew last week when the 55-year-old appeared on television for the first time in months, looking frail and emaciated.
On Wednesday, “after six months of procrastinations, the government finally allowed the (Polish) doctors to see Mikheil Saakashvili in hospital”, his lawyer, Mr Dito Sadzaglishvili, told AFP.
“The medical mission has been set up by the EU,” he said.
“They are examining his condition and will make subsequently their conclusions.”
Mr Saakashvili said in March: “If I survive, it will be thanks to Poland, the mission of Polish doctors is my last chance.”
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in a tweet sent later on Wednesday confirmed that doctors from Poland were examining Mr Saakashvili.
“We do not leave friends in need. At my request, a team of Polish doctors... began a comprehensive medical examination of President Mikheil Saakashvili in Georgia”.
‘Political revenge’
The leader of the Caucasus country from 2004 to 2013, Mr Saakashvili was jailed after returning from exile on abuse of power charges that rights groups denounce as politically motivated.
On July 3, Mr Saakashvili – who before jail was a well-set man – looked like a ghost of his former self as he appeared via video link for a court hearing on the “abuse of office” charges.
The images prompted war-torn Ukraine – of which Mr Saakashvili is a citizen – to summon the Georgian ambassador, asking him to go to Tbilisi to help “save” Mr Saakashvili.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – who appointed Mr Saakashvili as his top adviser to oversee reforms – accused Russia of “killing” Mr Saakashvili “at the hands of the Georgian authorities”.
Independent doctors have said Mr Saakashvili risks dying from conditions he has developed while in custody, though the Georgian authorities say he is being given adequate medical care.
He is being held at a civilian hospital, where he was transferred last year after staging a 50-day hunger strike to protest his detention.
The European Union and the United States have urged Georgia to ensure that Mr Saakashvili is provided medical treatment and that his rights are protected.
The Council of Europe rights watchdog has branded him a “political prisoner”, while Amnesty International has called his treatment an “apparent political revenge”. AFP