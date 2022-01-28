EU could take big hit if Russia halts gas supply, says report

BRUSSELS • The European Union could cope with a short-term halt to all Russian gas imports but doing so would have "profound economic consequences" and require emergency measures to curb demand, according to the think-tank Bruegel.

Escalating tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine have raised concerns about Russian gas flows to Europe, prompting the European Commission and the United States to investigate alternative supplies.

In an analysis published yesterday, Bruegel said that if Russia cut off all gas, the EU would need to both hike imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and impose emergency measures to cut demand - such as factory closures - to avoid severe shortages.

Dr Simone Tagliapietra, a senior fellow at Bruegel, said such a scenario would have "profound consequences for the economy" and would imply "difficult and costly decisions for Europe to orderly manage the situation".

Soaring gas prices in recent months amid lower-than-expected supplies have already hiked Europeans' household bills, and forced some gas-reliant industries to curb production.

Russia supplies around 40 per cent of EU gas use, but reliance varies between countries. Central and Eastern European states with pipelines designed to import gas from the east, rather than Western Europe, could still suffer shortages if Moscow cut supply, said Bruegel, which provides research to EU ministers and institutions including the EU Parliament.

The analysis said spare infrastructure capacity could add 17TWh of weekly imports from Norway and North Africa - nearly replacing levels Europe received from Russia in recent weeks.

However, those countries may not be able to boost deliveries, and measures to curb demand would also be needed.

In a scenario with very cold weather plus no Russian gas from February, EU gas storage could be emptied by end-March, Bruegel said.

Were Russian gas supplies to be cut off into next winter and beyond, the analysis said the EU would find it harder to manage.

Europe would need to curb gas use further, with options including higher coal-fuelled power production - resulting in more CO2 emissions - or Germany delaying nuclear plant closures, a politically sensitive decision.

A jump in LNG demand could also see prices soar, hitting the EU economy and poorer countries bidding to buy LNG.

The White House on Wednesday said it faced challenges in finding alternative sources of energy supplies to Europe if Russia invades Ukraine and energy flows from Russia are interrupted, but pledged to continue talks with companies and countries.

The European Union depends on Russia for around a third of its gas supplies.

Any interruptions to its Russian imports would exacerbate an existing energy crisis caused by shortages and low reserves.

"There is no question there are logistical challenges, especially moving natural gas," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, when asked about reports that industry had little or no capacity to provide required energy supplies.

Senior Biden administration officials on Tuesday said the US was in talks with major energy-producing countries and companies in the US, North Africa, the Middle East and Asia over a potential diversion of supplies to Europe if Russia invades Ukraine.

