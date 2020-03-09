EU considers taking in 1,500 child refugees in Greece: German govt

BERLIN (AFP, REUTERS) - The European Union is considering taking in up to 1,500 migrant children who are currently housed in Greek camps, Germany said on Monday (March 9).

"A humanitarian solution is being negotiated at the European level for a 'coalition of the willing' to take in these children," said the government in a statement.

Berlin was ready to take in an "appropriate" share, it added.

"We want to support Greece in the difficult humanitarian situation of about 1,000 to 1,500 children on the Greek islands," added the government in a statement after more than seven hours of talks between leaders of Chancellor Angela Merkel's right-left coalition.

Concern over the plight of the minors have grown as they either require urgent medical treatment or are unaccompanied by adults.

Calls have grown in recent days for other European nations to take them in, as Greece came under intense pressure after Turkey stopped preventing migrants from leaving for EU territory.

Ankara and the EU agreed in 2016 a deal in which Brussels would provide billions of euros in aid in exchange for Turkish authorities curbing the flow of migrants.

But Ankara has repeatedly accused the bloc of not fulfilling its promises.

Over the last week, migrants have repeatedly sought to storm the Greek border, with clashes erupting as Greek police used tear gas and water cannon to push them back.

Amid the crisis, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due in Brussels on Monday for talks with the EU.

Erdogan on Sunday urged Greece to "open your gates" to refugees trying to enter the European Union from Turkey and said he hoped to win more help from the EU at talks on Monday.

Turkey hosts about 3.6 million war refugees from Syria, where its troops and allied rebel forces are battling Russian-backed government forces, and says the EU has failed to honour promises made to Ankara.

"We were hoping to get much more support from the international community when it comes to refugees," Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul. "I have a meeting with European Union officials tomorrow in Belgium. We will discuss these issues."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had said in response that "negotiating on the backs of the weakest" would not yield the desired result.

More than 1 million migrants, mostly from the Middle East and Asia, reached the EU in 2015 and 2016, most of them travelling through Turkey and Greece, until the agreement stopped the flow in March 2016. Turkey now fears a new influx of refugees following the latest fighting in Syria.

Erdogan will on Monday meet Charles Michel, who chairs summits of EU leaders, and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU's executive Commission.