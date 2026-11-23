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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a press conference, during the EU-UK summit, in Brussels, Belgium, November 20, 2026. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

BRUSSELS, Nov 23 - The European Commission on Monday proposed its 22nd package of sanctions against Russia targeting financial institutions and crypto platforms, its president Ursula von der Leyen said in a video address.

On top of new sanctions on financial institutions, the Commission intends to create a task force to work on sanctions on crypto asset platforms.

The new sanctions would also target electricity companies and would prohibit European citizens from occupying posts in companies in Russia.

The Commission is also proposing a way to implement a travel visa ban on Russian ex-combatants, which was agreed pending feasibility in the previous package. REUTERS