EU Commission floats safeguards against democratic backsliding by new members

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The proposals reflect a renewed interest among EU members in expanding the 27-nation bloc, driven largely by Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

BRUSSELS - The European Commission proposed measures on Oct 6 to prepare the EU to take in countries such as Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine and Moldova in coming years while trying to reassure existing members about potential political and economic costs.

The proposals by the European Union’s executive body reflect a renewed interest among EU members in expanding the 27-nation bloc, driven largely by Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and Kyiv’s desire to join the bloc as part of a peace settlement.

The proposed reforms include a measure to allow other EU countries to suspend a new member’s voting rights during the first 15 years of membership if it stops adhering to the bloc’s values, and a plan to limit financial support to Ukraine’s large farming sector.

The Commission also proposed strengthening an existing policy of gradually integrating would-be members into EU programmes and economic sectors such as energy, transport, digital and defence. But countries would have to meet criteria for each scheme and align with the EU’s overall strategic direction.

The small Balkan state of Montenegro is likely to be the next country ready to join the bloc, possibly wrapping up negotiations by the end of this year, according to EU officials. Albania, Moldova and Ukraine are also seen as frontrunners but are probably at least still several years away from membership.

“As enlargement countries advance on their path of reform, the EU must be ready to welcome them,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a written statement.

“This means preparing our institutions, adapting our policies for new realities, and ensuring our budget reflects our shared ambitions.”

The Commission’s suggestions will require approval from the EU’s current 27 member states to become reality. Those countries are expected to begin discussions on the proposals in the coming days. REUTERS