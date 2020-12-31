EU chiefs sign Brexit trade pact

BRUSSELS • European Union leaders signed in Brussels their post-Brexit trade deal with Britain and dispatched it to London on a Royal Air Force jet yesterday, setting their seal on a drawn-out divorce just hours before the United Kingdom brings its half-century European experiment to an end.

EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, heads of the European Commission and European Council, respectively, smiled at a brief televised ceremony to put their names to the 1,246-page Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

"It has been a long road. It's time now to put Brexit behind us. Our future is made in Europe," Dr von der Leyen said, noting that Britain will leave the European single market and Customs union at 11pm today (7am Friday, Singapore time), the end of a difficult year and of a post-Brexit transition period marked by intense and tortuous trade negotiations.

Mr Michel agreed, saying: "On major issues, the European Union stands ready to work shoulder to shoulder with the United Kingdom.

"This will be the case on climate change, ahead of the COP 26 in Glasgow, and on the global response to pandemics, in particular with a possible treaty on pandemics," he said, referring to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

The agreement averted the prospect of a cliff-edge separation that would have seen quotas and tariffs slapped on all cross-Channel trade, exacerbating strains in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit Britain harder than most.

From tomorrow, there will, however, no longer be free movement of people from Britain to the EU or vice versa.

