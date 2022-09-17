EU chief wants Putin to face war crimes court

BERLIN - EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview on Thursday that she wants Russian President Vladimir Putin to face the International Criminal Court over war crimes in Ukraine.

"That Putin must lose this war and must face up to his actions, that is important to me," she told German news outlet Bild's TV channel.

There was no doubt that war crimes had been committed in Ukraine, said Dr von der Leyen, who also visited Kyiv on Thursday.

"Therefore, we support the collection of evidence" with a view to possible proceedings at the International Criminal Court, she said. "That is the basis of our international legal system, that we punish these crimes. And ultimately, Putin is responsible."

Asked whether Mr Putin would one day be brought before the court, she responded: "I believe it is possible."

During her visit to Ukraine for talks on closer integration with the European Union, Dr von der Leyen pledged that the war-torn country would have Europe's support for "as long as it takes".

Separately, in an interview with Bloomberg TV, she called on allies to provide Ukraine all the military aid it is asking for to push back Russia's invasion, as Kyiv makes gains in a counteroffensive.

"Ukraine should get all the military material it needs," Dr von der Leyen said. Ukrainian troops have proved that "if they have the military capabilities, they do defend themselves", she added.

On Thursday, the EU chief said at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv that the EU Parliament had approved €5 billion (S$7.03 billion) in macro financial assistance for Ukraine, and the amount could arrive next month.

Ukraine expects more funds under the EU assistance programme to be provided this year, Mr Zelensky said.

AFP, BLOOMBERG